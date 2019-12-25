



Police have arrested the man charged the fatal stabbing of Long Island University ‘s quarterback outside a Tennessee bar.

Michael Mosley, 23, was captured in Cheatham County, the Nashville Metro Police announced.

Mosley is accused in the Saturday attack at a Midtown Nashville bar that killed two men — including 22-year-old Clayton Beathard — and wounded another.

The attack started as an argument over an “unwanted advancement” made by a man toward a woman at the bar, according to a statement by Nashville police. The woman was a friend of the victims, police said.

Mosley previously was convicted of robbery, felony aggravated assault, and misdemeanor assault. In the aggravated assault case, he was found to have stabbed a man and cut a woman in 2015. In the misdemeanor assault case, he was found to have squirted urine out of a shampoo bottle onto a jail employee on Christmas Day that year.

Long Island University Athletics paid tribute to Beathard on its Facebook page.

Beathard comes from a family with a background in music and football.

He’s the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers’ backup quarterback C.J. Beathard and country singer Tucker Beathard.

Mosley is being held in the Metro jail on two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide. The third victim in Saturday’s stabbing suffered wounds to his arm and eye.

