BETHANY, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police are investigating the death of pedestrian who was struck and killed on Christmas Eve.
Police said James Skaarva, 60, was attempting to cross Amity Road in Bethany on Tuesday when he was hit by a pickup truck with a 7 1/2-foot plow.
Skaarva was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured and police said he remained on the scene until authorities arrived.
The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Troop I at 203-393-4200 ext. 3018.