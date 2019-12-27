Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man in Brooklyn was grazed in the head by a bullet Friday morning.
It happened at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Mother Gaston Boulevard in the Brownsville section just after 10 a.m.
Investigators believe the 32-year-old victim was hit in the back of the head and may have been riding a red scooter.
He was taken to a local hospital and was last reported to be conscious and alert.
It’s unknown if he was the intended target of the gunfire.