



— A female suspect is accused of spraying Rite Aid employees with an unknown substance while she and several others robbed the Coney Island store.

It happened on Dec. 8 around 8:50 p.m. at the Rite Aid on Mermaid Avenue.

According to police, four unidentified male suspects and one female suspect entered the store and started taking candy off the shelves.

The five suspects allegedly tried to leave the store without paying, but store employees confronted them.

Police say there was a physical confrontation, and the female suspect allegedly pulled out an unknown chemical substance and sprayed two employees.

The five suspects then ran out of the store through a back exit. They got away with about $40 worth of candy.

The two store employees were treated at the scene for skin and eye irritation.

The NYPD has released photos of individuals wanted for questioning in connection to the robbery.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.