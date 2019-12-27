



— A Connecticut mall was forced to temporarily close Thursday when a large fight broke out involving young adults.

Officers were called to the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford just before 6 p.m. Thursday. They soon became overwhelmed and had to call for help from state police and other area towns.

The fight forced officers to close the mall for the remainder of the night.

“The mall was closed due to the large number of unattended juveniles disrupting The Post’s family-oriented business environment,” the mall said in a statement.

Everyone was out of the mall by around 8:30 p.m.

Police said the fight started in the food court and spread throughout the mall.

“I’ve never seen so many people run so fast ever in my life. It was so crazy,” Monae Moye told CBS affiliate WFSB.

Extra buses were brought to the mall to bring people out of the area quickly.

No arrests have been made, but police said they would review surveillance footage and charges could be filed at some point.

“If you put this many kids unsupervised in an area, the result to me is not surprising,” said Officer Michael DeVito of the Milford Police Department.

In response to the fight, the mall on Friday imposed temporary restrictions for youths. It said anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult during the afternoon and evening hours from Friday through Sunday.

“The safety of our guests, employees, and tenants at Connecticut Post Mall is our top priority,” the Connecticut Post Mall said in a statement Friday afternoon. “We will continue to work diligently with local law enforcement to prevent future incidents.”

