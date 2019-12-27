



It appears the “New York attitude” is alive and well in 2019.

A new survey says New York City is the rudest city in the country – and has been for a very, very long time!

Business Insider found that a third of all respondents thought the Big Apple was the rudest out of 50 major cities – finishing with over 34 percent of the vote.

Los Angeles finished a distant second with under 20 percent calling them America’s rudeness capital.

Washington DC, Chicago, and Boston rounded out the top five.

Business Insider noted that New York’s rough and tough reputation is nothing new. Apparently the Big Apple has been “telling it like it is” since the 1700’s!

“I have not seen one real gentleman, one well-bred man, since I came to town… There is no conversation that is agreeable; there is no modesty, no attention to one another,” former President John Adams once said in 1774, according to the survey.

“They talk very loud, very fast, and altogether. If they ask you a question, before you can utter three words of your answer they will break out upon you again and talk away.”

A reputation for rudeness 250 years-old and still going strong, or as some New Yorkers might tell President Adams, “who asked you anyway?!”