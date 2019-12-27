NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a Queens man was slashed across the face and robbed at his home on Christmas Eve.
It happened around 7:45 a.m. in Jackson Heights.
According to police, a 53-year-old man was entering his home near Benham Street and Roosevelt Avenue when an unknown male suspect pushed him into the building’s vestibule.
The suspect then allegedly slashed the victim about the face multiple times before stealing the victim’s cellphone and wallet.
Police say the suspect got away with about $900.
The victim suffered multiple lacerations and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Surveillance video shows the an individual wanted for questioning walking along Roosevelt Avenue before the incident.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.