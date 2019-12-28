Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A brutal armed robbery was caught on camera in Brooklyn.
It happened around 3 a.m. on Dec. 21 in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Police say a 28-year-old man was forced into a mini-van then placed into a black Honda Accord before being pistol-whipped and robbed of his cellphone.
Investigators say the victim’s friend tried to intervene but was scared off after the suspects allegedly fired their weapons. The friend was not hurt.
According to investigators, the 28-year-old victim was duct-taped and zip-tied before he was eventually freed about five miles away in East Flatbush.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with cuts to his head.
No arrests have been made in the case.