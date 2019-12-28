Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man who was stabbed in the Bronx last weekend has died.
The incident happened around 2:35 a.m. on Dec. 21 inside a building on University Avenue near Eames Place.
Police say an unknown individual approached 20-year-old Giovanny Pimentel, of the Bronx, and stabbed him once in the chest.
Pimentel was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 2:20 p.m. Friday.
The investigation is ongoing. Police have released surveillance footage of an individual wanted for questioning in connection to the incident.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.