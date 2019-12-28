Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking for help identifying a man in connection to a Brooklyn murder.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking for help identifying a man in connection to a Brooklyn murder.
Police have released surveillance footage of a man wanted in the death of 33-year-old Yahhira Nesby.
On Dec. 19, officers responded to a call about a domestic dispute near Rockaway Parkway and Winthrop Street in Brownsville.
When they arrived on the scene, they found Nesby with gunshot wounds to the chest and leg.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.