FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A small plane on Long Island has crashed into a wooded area off the Southern State Parkway.
Authorities tell CBS2 the accident took place in Farmingdale around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
The East Farmingdale Volunteer Fire Company released images of the crash site, showing the plane just off the parkway as first responders got to the scene.
Luckily no one was hurt in the crash.
There is no word at this time on what caused the accident or where the plane was heading.
Officials added that the incident is not affecting traffic at and around nearby Republic Airport.