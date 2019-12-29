



— Police say a man was punched, kicked and slashed after a fight inside a Brooklyn bar.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 at the Woodland Bar at Flatbush Avenue and Sixth Avenue.

According to police, several people got into an argument inside the bar, leading to a group of individuals punching and kicking one man.

The victim and the individuals then left the bar, and the fight continued outside.

One individual allegedly pulled out what police describe as a “cutting instrument” and slashed the victim across his torso and elbow.

The victim went to the hospital, where he received 15 stitches.

Police have released video surveillance footage of the incident.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.