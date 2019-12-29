BREAKINGSuspect In Custody After Several People Stabbed During Monsey, New York Chanukah Event
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Hangover Cure, Local TV, Marc Sherry, Old Homestead Steakhouse


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A hangover is your body’s reaction to drinking too much alcohol, and you’ve probably been doing a lot of that this holiday season.

Marc Sherry, of the legendary Old Homestead Steakhouse, has a few hangover cures as we head into the New Year’s Eve celebration.

2 Hangover Remedy Recipes from Old Homestead Steakhouse

Old Homestead Steakhouse Stuffed Beef Frittata with Caramelized Onions

  • whisk 12 large eggs in a mixing bowl
  • in skillet, sauté 1-lb cubed slab bacon in its own fat until slightly caramelized
  • in same skillet, sauté 1-lb brisket in leftover bacon fat until browned
  • in separate pan, sauté 12 ounces each baby spinach, cut asparagus and sliced mushrooms
  • shred brisket
  • add bacon, brisket and vegetables to eggs (salt and pepper optional)
  • whisk until well mixed
  • pour mixture into shallow baking pan
  • bake in preheated 350°F oven for 20 minutes, or until edges and top are golden brown
  • remove from oven and serve in baking pan

For caramelized onions:

  • in large sauté pan on medium-high heat, sauté 8 thinly sliced large yellow onions (they will shrink as they become caramelized) in ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • cook 15 minutes, or until onions are tender and deep golden color
  • stir frequently and add small amounts of water to avoid sticking
  • top with caramelized onions and your favorite shredded cheese
  • yields 4 servings

Old Homestead Steakhouse Barolo Braised Beef Shanks

  • season 4 1-lb hindquarter shanks with salt and pepper to taste
  • preheat on stove 3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil in oven-safe high-sided pot
  • place shanks in pot and cook on high heat until shanks are browned on both sides
  • remove shanks from pot and place on platter
  • reduce to medium heat and add 6 zucchini, 4 celery stalks, 4 carrots, 2 green bell peppers, all cut into small chunks, 4 diced semi-ripe tomatoes, and 6 cloves minced garlic
  • stir mixture for 10 minutes over medium heat or until softened
  • add 4 cups Barolo wine and raise heat until mixture is brought to a simmer
  • reduce heat to medium and cook for 20 minutes, or until alcohol aroma has cooked off
  • add 2 sprigs thyme, 2 bay leaves, salt and black pepper to taste
  • return shanks to pot, submerging them three-quarters into liquid
  • transfer pot to preheated 300°F oven and braise 3 hours, or until shanks are tender
  • place half of braising liquid and vegetables in blender and add chicken stock as needed to create a semi-thick consistency
  • set shanks on a platter and pour sauce, circle rim of plate with remaining vegetables
  • yields 4 servings

2 Recipes BEFORE You Drink from Old Homestead Steakhouse

Old Homestead Steakhouse Ginger-Garlic Sliced Sirloin Steak with Broccoli & Cauliflower Florets

  • in 350°F preheated oven, broil 3 16-ounce sirloin steaks on flat pan, 5 minutes both sides
  • add 10 cloves crushed garlic, 3 tbsp freshly grated ginger to preheated deep skillet coated with 3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, and cook on medium-high heat for 3 min
  • add 20 ounces each fresh broccoli and cauliflower florets to skillet, continue cooking for 7 minutes om medium heat
  • slice 3 sirloins lengthwise, 1-inch thick
  • mix 5 tbsp cornstarch or tapioca in 3 cups water, add water as needed to yield paste-like consistency
  • add sliced sirloin to skillet, along with 1cup Old Homestead steak sauce (or store bought steak sauce), water and cornstarch mixture, and salt and black pepper to taste
  • increase to high heat to bring to rapid boil, then reduce to medium and simmer 5 minutes, or until sauce thickens, and serve
  • yields 4 servings

Old Homestead Steakhouse Whole Roasted Salmon with Beet-Fennel Salad

  • preheat oven to 450°F
  • on platter, rub whole 6-8 lb salmon (scaled and gutted) with 4 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, season with salt and black pepper to taste
  • stuff generous amount of fresh tarragon into cavity
  • in large bowl, mix 3 lbs thinly sliced carrots, 6 peeled and sliced shallots, 8 cloves minced garlic, 4 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, salt and black pepper to taste
  • spread vegetable mixture in large roasting pan and place salmon on top
  • place roasting pan in oven for 30 minutes for rare finish to salmon
  • using large spatulas, carefully remove salmon from roasting pan and place on large platter
  • rim platter with roasted vegetables

For beet salad:

  • remove tops and roots of 12 fresh beets, peel with vegetable peeler
  • cut beets and 1 whole bulb fennel into 1 and 2 inch chunks
  • in a bowl, toss beet and fennel chunks, 16 ounces fresh cranberries, 2 large cans drained Mandarin orange segments in ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil, salt and pepper to taste
  • in small bowl, toss 12 ounces pecans in light brown sugar
  • place beet/fennel mixture on large baking sheet, add pecans and roast for 40-45 minutes in preheated 400°F oven
  • remove from baking sheet and serve on bed of greens with honey-ginger dressing
  • salmon and beet-fennel salad yield 6 servings

 

Comments

Leave a Reply