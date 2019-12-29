Old Homestead Steakhouse Shares Hangover Remedies Ahead Of New Year's Eve CelebrationsA hangover is your body's reaction to drinking too much alcohol, and you've probably been doing a lot of that this holiday season.

Living Kwanzaa's 7 Principles Rooted In African TraditionsArtist, choreographer and designer Ekiuwa Asemota talks about the Kwanzaa holiday and her work educating children and adults through storytelling, dance and song.

Former White House Pastry Chef Shows Off A Perfectly Presidential Holiday PieYou've trimmed the tree, hung the stockings and wrapped the gifts, now it's time to sweeten up the holiday with some decadent desserts.

Furry Friend Finder: Bessie & Katie In Need Of Their Forever HomesBessie is a 5-month-old, 14-pound, Beagle puppy. Katie is a 2-year-old, 7-pound, hypoallergenic, Shih Tzu.

Mixing Up Memorable Cocktails For Your Holiday HappeningsWondering what to serve that's fun but not labor-intensive at your holiday parties this season? Check out these fun and festive drinks.

NYC Holiday Markets: Your Guide On What To Get WhereCBSN New York sent John Dias and Elle McLogan to see what’s new this year and what sets each shopping experience apart.