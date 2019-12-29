Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A hangover is your body’s reaction to drinking too much alcohol, and you’ve probably been doing a lot of that this holiday season.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A hangover is your body’s reaction to drinking too much alcohol, and you’ve probably been doing a lot of that this holiday season.
Marc Sherry, of the legendary Old Homestead Steakhouse, has a few hangover cures as we head into the New Year’s Eve celebration.
2 Hangover Remedy Recipes from Old Homestead Steakhouse
Old Homestead Steakhouse Stuffed Beef Frittata with Caramelized Onions
- whisk 12 large eggs in a mixing bowl
- in skillet, sauté 1-lb cubed slab bacon in its own fat until slightly caramelized
- in same skillet, sauté 1-lb brisket in leftover bacon fat until browned
- in separate pan, sauté 12 ounces each baby spinach, cut asparagus and sliced mushrooms
- shred brisket
- add bacon, brisket and vegetables to eggs (salt and pepper optional)
- whisk until well mixed
- pour mixture into shallow baking pan
- bake in preheated 350°F oven for 20 minutes, or until edges and top are golden brown
- remove from oven and serve in baking pan
For caramelized onions:
- in large sauté pan on medium-high heat, sauté 8 thinly sliced large yellow onions (they will shrink as they become caramelized) in ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- cook 15 minutes, or until onions are tender and deep golden color
- stir frequently and add small amounts of water to avoid sticking
- top with caramelized onions and your favorite shredded cheese
- yields 4 servings
Old Homestead Steakhouse Barolo Braised Beef Shanks
- season 4 1-lb hindquarter shanks with salt and pepper to taste
- preheat on stove 3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil in oven-safe high-sided pot
- place shanks in pot and cook on high heat until shanks are browned on both sides
- remove shanks from pot and place on platter
- reduce to medium heat and add 6 zucchini, 4 celery stalks, 4 carrots, 2 green bell peppers, all cut into small chunks, 4 diced semi-ripe tomatoes, and 6 cloves minced garlic
- stir mixture for 10 minutes over medium heat or until softened
- add 4 cups Barolo wine and raise heat until mixture is brought to a simmer
- reduce heat to medium and cook for 20 minutes, or until alcohol aroma has cooked off
- add 2 sprigs thyme, 2 bay leaves, salt and black pepper to taste
- return shanks to pot, submerging them three-quarters into liquid
- transfer pot to preheated 300°F oven and braise 3 hours, or until shanks are tender
- place half of braising liquid and vegetables in blender and add chicken stock as needed to create a semi-thick consistency
- set shanks on a platter and pour sauce, circle rim of plate with remaining vegetables
- yields 4 servings
2 Recipes BEFORE You Drink from Old Homestead Steakhouse
Old Homestead Steakhouse Ginger-Garlic Sliced Sirloin Steak with Broccoli & Cauliflower Florets
- in 350°F preheated oven, broil 3 16-ounce sirloin steaks on flat pan, 5 minutes both sides
- add 10 cloves crushed garlic, 3 tbsp freshly grated ginger to preheated deep skillet coated with 3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, and cook on medium-high heat for 3 min
- add 20 ounces each fresh broccoli and cauliflower florets to skillet, continue cooking for 7 minutes om medium heat
- slice 3 sirloins lengthwise, 1-inch thick
- mix 5 tbsp cornstarch or tapioca in 3 cups water, add water as needed to yield paste-like consistency
- add sliced sirloin to skillet, along with 1cup Old Homestead steak sauce (or store bought steak sauce), water and cornstarch mixture, and salt and black pepper to taste
- increase to high heat to bring to rapid boil, then reduce to medium and simmer 5 minutes, or until sauce thickens, and serve
- yields 4 servings
Old Homestead Steakhouse Whole Roasted Salmon with Beet-Fennel Salad
- preheat oven to 450°F
- on platter, rub whole 6-8 lb salmon (scaled and gutted) with 4 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, season with salt and black pepper to taste
- stuff generous amount of fresh tarragon into cavity
- in large bowl, mix 3 lbs thinly sliced carrots, 6 peeled and sliced shallots, 8 cloves minced garlic, 4 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, salt and black pepper to taste
- spread vegetable mixture in large roasting pan and place salmon on top
- place roasting pan in oven for 30 minutes for rare finish to salmon
- using large spatulas, carefully remove salmon from roasting pan and place on large platter
- rim platter with roasted vegetables
For beet salad:
- remove tops and roots of 12 fresh beets, peel with vegetable peeler
- cut beets and 1 whole bulb fennel into 1 and 2 inch chunks
- in a bowl, toss beet and fennel chunks, 16 ounces fresh cranberries, 2 large cans drained Mandarin orange segments in ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil, salt and pepper to taste
- in small bowl, toss 12 ounces pecans in light brown sugar
- place beet/fennel mixture on large baking sheet, add pecans and roast for 40-45 minutes in preheated 400°F oven
- remove from baking sheet and serve on bed of greens with honey-ginger dressing
- salmon and beet-fennel salad yield 6 servings