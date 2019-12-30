



– The firefighter father of a 14-year-old girl who was chased into traffic, hit by a car and nearly killed in Queens is speaking out again Monday as the man he holds responsible heads back to court.

Authorities arrested 23-year-old Kevin Ramtahal of Queens on Dec. 11 on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment.

Ramtahal is expected to be in court Monday.

Police said man was threatening people around 7:40 a.m. near 110th Street and Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill.

The suspect allegedly yelled “I’m coming for you” at Amara Wilks and started chasing her. She got scared and darted into traffic, where she was struck by a car.

Just a few blocks away, her father Omar Wilks was on duty as a firefighter when he responded to to what he thought was a routine accident.

“She asked me, ‘Daddy, am I going to die?’ And I told her, ‘No, you’re going to make it.’ I kissed her and when the EMS people came, we picked her up and we put her on the vehicle,” Wilks said.