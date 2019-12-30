Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspected burglar in the Bronx apparently tried to avoid appearing in surveillance footage, but he didn’t quite succeed.
Video shows the suspect grab a large item and use it to adjust the cameras.
Police say he entered the basement of a building on Morris Avenue and stole nearly $900 worth of items.
It happened on Sept. 25, but the NYPD just released the video Monday.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.