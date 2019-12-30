Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A ride-share driver and his passenger were shot early this morning in Brooklyn.
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Jefferson Avenue near Howard Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Police said the 64-year-old driver was shot in the back, and the 20-year-old passenger was shot in the leg.
Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Sources told CBS2 the passenger was leaving a party when he was shot.
So far, no arrests have been made.