NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A ride-share driver and his passenger were shot early this morning in Brooklyn.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Jefferson Avenue near Howard Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Police said the 64-year-old driver was shot in the back, and the 20-year-old passenger was shot in the leg.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sources told CBS2 the passenger was leaving a party when he was shot.

So far, no arrests have been made.

