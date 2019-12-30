Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a woman was the victim of a frightening robbery inside an apartment in Inwood.
It happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday near Academy Street and Seaman Avenue.
According to police, four unidentified suspects entered the apartment and held the occupants at gunpoint.
A 25-year-old woman was allegedly locked in the bathroom. Police say the suspects stole her wallet, which contained her ID, credit cards and cash.
No one was injured.
Police have released photos and video of individuals wanted for questioning in connection to the robbery.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.