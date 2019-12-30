



By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Monday mornin’ folks! Make sure to pack your wet weather gear – and your patience – heading out the door! This morning’s commute will be lousy to say the least, as heavy rain will be moving through the area.

North & west it’ll be even worse, as we expect freezing rain to accumulate on roads, power lines, and branches… so there will be dangerous driving conditions and possible power outages. Slow down and leave plenty of time to get where you’re going! It’ll be chilly and raw with temps only in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

The rainfall will ease up a bit this afternoon into the evening, but our skies stay unsettled through tomorrow morning. The year’s finale will start with a few lingering drops followed by some breezy sunshine in the afternoon, and temps in the mid 40s.