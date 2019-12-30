Comments
A chilly rain will persist through the afternoon and taper to drizzle tonight. We’re not expecting any flooding issues, but there will be icing issues well north and west where temperatures will be around or below freezing.
Tomorrow will be much better with sun giving way to clouds in the afternoon. And we can’t rule out a passing rain or snow shower in the evening, but things should be generally quiet for the ball drop.
As for New Year’s Day, expect sunshine and breezy conditions with feels like temperatures in the 30s.