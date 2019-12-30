



— The New Year is right around the corner, and if you’re still in need of an attainable resolution, de-cluttering is a good place to start.

A new year can be a time to re-set and re-fresh. Whether it’s your health or home that needs a refresher, what better time to start than 2020?

“It’s like a blank canvas, ready to start anew, and it opens up all kinds of possibilities,” organization expert Matt Baier said.

While many Stamford residents plan to focus on their health and wealth this decade, keeping their homes clean is always in the back of their minds.

“When you’re in a cluttered space, some people say cluttered desk, cluttered mind,” resident Sheri Wilson-Gray said.

“I’m a pretty tidy person, but always keep an eye on that, because definitely the clutter adds up over time,” resident Brett Ouellette said.

It can add up even faster right after the holidays.

“I think people get set up in the way things have been. The clutter accumulates especially when there are new gifts that come in and there’s nowhere for them to go,” Baier said.

So it’s the perfect time to get rid of the old and make room for the new.

Baier says it’s important to start by determining what you’ll keep and what you’ll toss.

Labeling piles with signs and organizing items into boxes can help, but if your stuff is still in good condition, there are so many ways to turn your clutter into cash these days. Apps like LetGo and PoshMark help you sell unwanted items and clothing, but they also take a small percentage of the profits.

“I find it worth it. I sell things on eBay and am happy to give people their commission to save the work because to do it right, it takes some real know-how,” Baier said.

“I’ve sold clothes on eBay, and I’ve sold a motorcycle before on Letgo,” Ouellette said. “If it’s something that’s a little more expensive, you can make money and you can try to sell it.”

Facebook Marketplace is also a good place to start, It will use your location to connect you with people nearby who are looking to buy.

After all one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

If you have any higher-end items to sell, online consigners can help with authentication and shipping.