NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a real-life Grinch in the Bronx.
The suspect allegedly stole multiple packages that were outside a man’s apartment on Christmas Day.
The 60-year-old victim told police he received a message around 4 p.m. Wednesday saying his packages had been delivered to Orloff Avenue near Van Cortlandt Park. When he went to retrieve them, he realized they were gone.
Surveillance video shows the suspect eyeing the packages in the hallway.
The victim said they contained about $870 worth of merchandise.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.