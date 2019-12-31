NYE In NYCSecurity Checkpoints, Service Changes & Street Closures In Times Square
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Andrew Cuomo, Innocence Project, Local TV, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man who served 27 years in prison is now exonerated.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo commuted Felipe Rodriguez’s sentence three years ago, but he still carried a murder charge on his record.

On Tuesday, a Queens County judge dismissed that 1990 conviction for the killing of Maureen McNeil Fernandez.

The Innocence Project says Rodriguez was convicted based largely on the testimony of a police informant who was a suspect in the murder.

An investigation uncovered evidence was withheld from Rodriguez’s attorney that contradicted the case against him.

Comments

Leave a Reply