NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man who served 27 years in prison is now exonerated.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo commuted Felipe Rodriguez’s sentence three years ago, but he still carried a murder charge on his record.
On Tuesday, a Queens County judge dismissed that 1990 conviction for the killing of Maureen McNeil Fernandez.
The Innocence Project says Rodriguez was convicted based largely on the testimony of a police informant who was a suspect in the murder.
An investigation uncovered evidence was withheld from Rodriguez’s attorney that contradicted the case against him.