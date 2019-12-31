



The family of 72-year-old Josef Neumann released a statement on New Year’s Eve, saying his condition is grave.

They report doctors are not optimistic he will regain consciousness.

The machete used in Saturday’s stabbing in a Monsey rabbi’s home penetrated Neumann’s brain and shattered his right arm. Images of his gruesome injuries were released to the public by the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council.

His family is asking for prayers and wishes for the unedited photo to be made available to show the extent of the Neumann’s injuries. To see the unedited photo, click here. (Warning: Graphic content.)

Grafton Thomas of Greenwood Lake, New York is accused of storming into a synagogue with a machete. He has been charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary.

New surveillance images of the suspect emerged on New Year’s Day.

Surveillance cameras appear to show 37-year-old holding his machete moments before the alleged attack on Saturday, Dec. 28. Thomas is facing federal hate crime charges.