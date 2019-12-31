Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A surveillance camera caught a woman entering a church in Queens and prying open a lock box, only to find it empty.
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the woman seen in a video from Dec. 12 at Our Lady Of Lourdes Church on 220th Street in the Queens Village neighborhood.
The NYPD say the lock on the box was broken during the incident and no money was taken.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.