



— Thousands of people will be kicking off the New Year by jumping in the water for the 116th Annual Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge

An estimated 4,000 people are expected to be out on Coney Island‘s boardwalk to kick of 2020 with a big splash at the event, CBS2’s Charlie Cooper reports.

It’s about 40 degrees outside Wednesday afternoon. The water is about the same temperature, but the brave swimmers don’t care because they’re taking a dip for a good cause.

It’s free to take part in the festivities, but there’s a small suggested donation that will benefit Coney Island nonprofits. It’s why many of the participants say the bitter-cold plunge is well worth it.

“It’s good for the cause and this area. It comes to New York. This is all about New York, this area. So it’s always nice to donate to this area,” one man said.

Polar Bear Club President Dennis Thomas says this year’s proceeds will go to the Alliance of Coney Island. The money will benefit the aquarium, Coney Island USA, the Coney Island History Project and a number of smaller nonprofits within the community.

The goal this year is to raise $80,000.

The Coney Island Polar Bear Club was founded in 1903. It’s the oldest winter bathing organization in the country. They swim every Sunday from November to April, when the rest of us are probably hiding out from the cold.

Lifeguards and emergency response teams are on hand to make sure everyone makes it in and out of the water safely.