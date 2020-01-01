Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was allegedly driving while intoxicated when he struck and killed a pedestrian in East Harlem on New Year’s Eve.
It happened just after 5 p.m. Tuesday at East 125th Street and Madison Avenue.
Police say 23-year-old Farkell Hopkins, of Queens, was driving a Safelite truck eastbound on 125th Street when he struck a pedestrian, who was trying to cross the street in the middle of the block.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.
Hopkins was arrested and charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.