NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man in connection to at least seven sexual assaults in Harlem.
Investigators have released surveillance images of the suspect. The seven incidents happened between Dec. 5 and Dec. 14.
Police say he’s groped the women and, in some cases, has pushed them against a wall or to the ground.
All the victims are between 22-36 years of age.
According to investigators, five of the assaults happened on West 147th Street, while the other two happened on West 145th Street.
Anyone who has information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.