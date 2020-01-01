Comments
Matt DeLucia
Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning, and Happy New Year! If you’re out and about early today (or perhaps still out from ringing in 2020!), it’s a cold, but dry start. Temps are in the 30s for most with some upper 20s north and west.
Expect a much brighter day as temps climb into the low 40s this afternoon. It will be on the breezy side, so it’ll feel more like the 30s.
Looking ahead, our next chance for some decent rain comes on Friday. The normal high for this time of year is 39, so temps look to stay above normal as well.