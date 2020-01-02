Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An off-duty correction officer is being questioned by police following a deadly shooting on the Upper West Side, sources tell CBS2.
Police said the 37-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to his torso shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday at Manhattan Avenue and West 107 Street. He was rushed to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators said the shooting followed some kind of argument.
The suspect allegedly ran from the scene but later came back.
Officers took a man into custody, but he was not formally arrested or charged.
