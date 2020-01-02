NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A plan to diversify a Queens school district is prompting a protest from parents Thursday.

The Department of Education and a consultant will be speaking at what’s expected to be a contentious public school board meeting.

Frustration is brewing as Queens parents attending a public meeting last month couldn’t get in.

Thursday night, leaders of Community Education Council 28 will convene again.

The DOE and consultant WXY – an urban planning firm – will go over what the plan should be for a huge school district that runs from Forest Hills to Jamaica. Parents feel they weren’t consulted.

“We’re here in January for a plan that’s supposed to have the results out in June and not one parent has met with any of these workshops,” parent Jason Fink said.

District 15 in Brooklyn, including Park Slope and Sunset Park, had a diversity plan implemented this school year. It meant no more admissions testing for middle schools. Students who were from disadvantaged backgrounds with lower grades got priority seats at historically higher performing schools.

Enrollment dropped seven percent – and that plan may be a template for other schools.

Some claim Queens’ District 28 middle schools are segregated by income in the more affluent northern half of the district, and the poorer southern end.

“Our children do not learn the same, so taking my son or anybody else’s child out of the south part and shipping them there it’s doing them a disservice,” parent Lorraine Reed said at a recent meeting.

The DOE told CBS2 no one was available to speak on camera about this issue. WXY postponed a scheduled interview. The DOE requested it hold off and speak to parents about the plan’s process first.

David Bloomfield, professor of education at the CUNY Graduate Center contends the Brooklyn plan is working and could work in Queens too.

“It not only raises the test scores in terms of academic performance but that’s what education is supposed to be about – diversifying your perspectives,” Bloomfield said.

“This isn’t something where populous said we want this… it’s something part of a grand social engineering experiment. I don’t know how we wound up with it but I know that we don’t want it to happen here,” Jason Fink said.

The DOE insists no plan has been formulated yet.

A DOE spokesperson says there have been no proposals put forth in District 28 as the community engagement process has not yet begun. DOE adds that when it begins, it will involve public workshops, community presentations, and stakeholder meetings before any final proposal is put forward. She says the purpose of Thursday’s regularly scheduled school board meeting was to discuss the upcoming engagement process.

The consulting company WXY is being paid $200,000 to administer the plan. Records show that money is coming from the city’s economic development corporation and not the DOE.