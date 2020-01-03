Comments
MIDDLESEX, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Two people were killed when a train struck a car on the tracks this morning in New Jersey.
The crash happened around 8 a.m. on New Jersey Transit’s Raritan Valley Line in Middlesex near Bound Brook.
Two women inside the car were killed. It’s unclear if they drove around the safety gates.
Raritan Valley Line Rail Service is suspended in both directions between Plainfield and Raritan due to a fatal motor vehicle strike near Bound Brook.
There were no injuries on board the train.
Service was suspended in both directions between Plainfield and Raritan.