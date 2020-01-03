CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Middlesex, New Jersey, New Jersey Transit


MIDDLESEX, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Two people were killed when a train struck a car on the tracks this morning in New Jersey.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on New Jersey Transit’s Raritan Valley Line in Middlesex near Bound Brook.

Two women inside the car were killed. It’s unclear if they drove around the safety gates.

There were no injuries on board the train.

Service was suspended in both directions between Plainfield and Raritan.

Comments

Leave a Reply