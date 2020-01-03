



— Many of us make resolutions in the New Year, but can you keep them?

Luckily, there are plenty of apps out there that can help keep you on track.

Digital and social consultant Sree Sreenivasan, professor of digital innovation at Stony Brook University, talked to CBSN New York’s Dana Tyler about some of the best out there.

To help stay on track with weight loss resolutions, Sreenivasan suggests Zero, which is a fasting tracker, and My Fitness Pal.

Zero is for those following the new intermittent fasting trend, where you fast for 16 hours and eat in an eight-hour window.

“What [Zero] does is it gamifies it. This motivates you in a way,” Sreenivasan said.

If you want to get more exercise in 2020, try Gyroscope.

“[Gyroscope] takes the details that you have on your phone already and lays it out in a way that looks nice and helps motivate you by saying, you walked, say, 5,000 steps this week a day, maybe you want to increase that by 10%. And it keeps you motivated by showing you data about what you’re doing, so you can’t fool the machines and that’s the idea of something like that,” Sreenivasan said.

Anyone who wants to try to quit smoking this year should try Quit Now! or Smoke Free.

These apps are not meant to substitute medical information. Please consult a doctor before starting anything new that can affect your health in any way.