



– Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner Dermot Shea on Friday discussed precautions New York City is taking in response to the U.S. airstrike in Baghdad and the potential for retaliation.

“What you will see going forward in New York City in the wake of the news overnight is that heightened vigilance in terms of uniformed officers, many with long guns at sensitive areas, critical structures and, of course, continuing ongoing dialogue with our community leaders who may be affected by this,” Shea said.

Officials say there is currently no credible threat, but since Iran is recognized as the leading state sponsor of terrorism, these steps are being taken as a precaution.

Watch: NYC Officials Discuss Tension In Baghdad —

The news comes after a Thursday night U.S. airstrike in Baghdad killed Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds military force and one of the most powerful figures in the Islamic Republic.

There is no specific/credible threat to NYC, but we continue to detect & work to prevent any act of violence before it can occur. This is what the NYPD & our law-enforcement partners do every day: monitor the threat stream & track in real-time events unfolding around the world. pic.twitter.com/mlOhxcto7H — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) January 3, 2020

The strike drew a vow of “harsh retaliation” from Iran.

The Defense Department blamed Soleimani for the deaths of hundreds of Americans, and said he was behind recent attacks on coalition bases in Iraq, including one on Dec. 27 that killed an American defense contractor.