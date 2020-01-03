Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Four people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds Friday morning after a man opened fire on a Brooklyn street.
It happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. on 62nd Street in Sunset Park.
Police say the group was hanging out on a corner when a man walked up and started firing.
Three men between the ages of 24 and 42 were struck: one in the arm, one in the leg, and one in the abdomen.
A 24-year-old woman was also taken to the hospital in a private car.
Right now there’s no detailed description of the suspect.