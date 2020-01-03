CEDARHURST, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Elected officials on Long Island are taking a stand against Antisemitism.
Democrats and Republicans united in Cedarhurst on Friday morning to condemn the recent hate crime attacks.
“We will do everything we can at the federal, state and local levels of government because we are all New Yorkers and an attack on one religious, racial or ethnic group is an attack on all of us,” Rep. Kathleen Rice said.
Watch: Lawmakers Speak Out Against Rise In Antisemitism, Local Attacks —
“No matter what else you hear going on in Washington, when it comes to the issue of Antisemitism, we stand as one. This has to be destroyed. It has to be crushed,” Rep. Peter King said.
Rice says the Department of Homeland Security has awarded $1.7 million to improve security for 17 Jewish organizations in Long Island’s fourth Congressional District.