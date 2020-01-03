



Police in Manhattan say they are looking for a gang of attackers who brutally beat a man on New Year’s Day.

The NYPD says six suspects – caught on camera right before the attack – allegedly chased after and cornered a 25-year-old in front of a building on West 25th Street and Sixth Avenue in Chelsea.

Investigators tell CBS2 the violent gang pushed their victim into a doorway around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday morning and began to punch and kick him in the head.

Those six attackers then fled in an unknown direction.

The 25-year-old was rushed to Bellevue Hospital after the assault. His condition is not known at this time.

Police released images of all six suspects they are looking for, who were seen inside a local store prior to the beating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.