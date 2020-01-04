CBSN New YorkWatch Now
STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — For one Connecticut woman, fitness isn’t a resolution, it’s a lifestyle.

Lauren Bruzzone, 73, works with trainer Wesley James at a gym in Stamford, Connecticut. (Credit: Instagram user MrJames_CPT)

She’s gotten a head start at the gym, and her trainer is spreading the word about her achievements.

Lauren Bruzzone is in her 70s — 73, to be exact.

She works with trainer Wesley James at a gym in Stamford, and James has been posting videos of her transformation over months of CrossFit sessions.

The clips have attracted thousands of views.

Along with press-ups and barbell lifts, Bruzzone is seen carrying and dragging weights all across the gym floor.

