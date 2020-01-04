



— A Long Island man wanted in connection to three robberies was arrested Thursday after leading police on a car chase.

The incident started around 4 a.m. in Bellmore.

Nassau County police say 21-year-old Robert Wong, of Plainview, approached a man who was sitting in his vehicle in the Crunch Fitness parking lot on Centre Avenue.

Wong asked the man if he was his Uber driver, then allegedly pulled out a handgun, told the man to get out of the vehicle and demanded he hand over his wallet. Police say Wong then got into the man’s vehicle and drove off.

Responding officers spotted the vehicle and tried to pull Wong over, but Wong allegedly sped off, getting on the Southern State Parkway. Police say Wong was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes.

Wong then made a U-turn and tried to get off the parkway, but he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a guardrail.

Police say Wong got out of the vehicle and started to run, resisting as officers tried to arrest him. Officers used a taser to subdue him and take him into custody. Wong was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

One officer sustained a wrist injury during the incident. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

During arrest processing, detectives discovered Wong was responsible for a robbery in Plainview on Sept. 2, a robbery in Stewart Manor on Sept. 8 and a carjacking in Wantagh on Dec. 21.

Wong is facing multiple charges, including robbery, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.