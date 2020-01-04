NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is looking for two people caught on camera during a violent subway brawl in the Bronx.
Video shows a man and a woman getting into a physical fight while on board a 6-train in the Soundview section on New Year’s Day.
WEB EXTRA — Bronx Subway Brawl Caught On Camera:
Police say the woman was seen punching the man repeatedly, while the man later dragged the woman off the train at the Elder Avenue train station and kicked her in the stomach.
It’s unclear what started to the fight.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.