NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say two teenagers were robbed of their clothes and a phone in the Bronx last month.
The incident happened on Dec. 6 during a party inside a building on Davidson Avenue near West 176th Street.
According to police, two individuals approached a 16-year-old boy at the party, punched him and took pieces of his clothing. The teen was able to get away.
The teen and a 15-year-old friend left the party, but they encountered the same two individuals while walking down Walton Avenue. There, the individuals allegedly punched the 15-year-old boy and stole his iPhone 7.
Police have released video of persons of interest wanted for questioning in connection to the robbery.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.