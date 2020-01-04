Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man accused of burglarizing a flower shop in the Bronx.
It happened around 1 a.m. on Nov. 19, but investigators have just released surveillance video of the suspect.
Police say he broke into the Fabulous Flowers shop on East Tremont Avenue in Throggs Neck.
He allegedly got inside by pushing in an air-conditioning unit at the back of the shop.
Police say he made off with $1,500 in cash.
