NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Dozens of firefighters were called to a popular pizzeria in Midtown Saturday.
The FDNY tells CBS2 first responders rushed to John’s of Times Square on West 44th Street around 3:30 p.m.
About 60 firefighters were needed after fire was discovered inside the walls of the famous eatery.
Luckily, no one was injured during the incident and the FDNY was able to get the flames under control in about an hour.
Investigators are now working to figure out how the pizzeria fire began.
John’s of Times Square is located inside a 19th century church and it’s stunning stained glass ceiling has helped the pizzeria gain notoriety since opening in 1997.