By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We have a wet one today, actually I’d quantify it more as damp. We will experience off and on rain with the edge going towards the rain north, and the clearing south. We can also expect temps to be on the milder side of the ticket. We’ll be getting up to 50°!
Don’t expect much sunshine but do have the umbrella just in case a few showers pass overhead. Sunday is a much different story. Skies are clear, but the winds are whipping up and over 40 MPH across much of the area. There is another clipper that will pass Sunday night bringing a few flakes.