By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everybody! We’re waking up to a blustery and cold day with a return to reality – after a few days of mild temps, we are back to a wintry feel! Expect highs only around 40 this afternoon but gusty winds will make it feel like the 20s and low 30s. Bundle up!
A weak front will move through late tonight into Monday morning, and it will bring a chance for some snow showers. It appears that any accumulations would be minor, perhaps a coating around town with under an inch well north and west… otherwise, cold overnight with temps in the City bottoming out near freezing.
Monday will be a bit milder with temps in the mid 40s under partly sunny skies, and Tuesday will feature a return of rain with temps again in the mid 40s.