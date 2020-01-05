By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

As promised it was a blustery finish to the weekend, and despite more sunshine than the past few days, it felt colder than what the thermometer said! Expect more clouds to roll in tonight ahead of a weak front that will bring a chance for light snow to the area overnight.

While we won’t get much snowfall, perhaps up to 1″ in the higher spots well outside of the City, just be aware that roads may be a bit slick in spots. It’ll be cold overnight with a low in the 20s to around freezing. The flakes exit tomorrow morning and skies will clear up a bit, but it will still be chilly and breezy with temps in the mid 40s feeling more like lower 30s in the morning.

Tuesday starts off bright but clouds will return in the afternoon, with rain in the evening mixing with some snow at night… so keep the umbrella handy!