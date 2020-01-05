NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s the end of an era for a beloved family steakhouse in Manhattan.

After 60 years, Tad’s Steaks near Times Square closed its doors for good Sunday night.

The restaurant opened back in 1960, when steaks at the famous eatery were selling for about a dollar.

These days, a steak dinner costed about $9.

Customers told CBS2 they’re going to miss getting a quality meal at an affordable price.

For many, the last dinner came with a side of nostalgia.

“I’ve been going to Tad’s steakhouse since 1986. I was 17, I’m 51 now. It’s a tradition,” Simone Walker said Sunday evening.

“This is the only place that I remember coming when my parents were still together and I was really young… and the food is good,” Oscar Salcedo recalled.

“I’m sad about you know, cause we liked it,” another longtime diner at Tad’s said.

At one point, Tad’s had eight locations in New York and 28 across the country.