



Police are looking for a group of suspects responsible for a destructive vandalism spree in Westchester County.

Yorktown police say several buildings were damaged Saturday morning.

Four glass doors were shattered at the Yorktown Stage theatre.

A menorah was toppled at Veteran’s Field and multiple windows were broken at two churches and a library.

“Destructive acts such as these have no place in Yorktown. They have no place in any community,” town officials said.

Police believe the vandal or vandals struck between 11:30 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators say they’re reviewing surveillance video to identify the suspects.

“Help us, help you,” authorities said in a Facebook post Saturday.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact local police at 914-962-4141 or Sergeant Rapisarda at 914-962-3856. Tipsters can also send information to info@yorktownpd.org.