HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police say a young woman burned a 2-year-old in a hot bath while babysitting for a family on Long Island on Sunday.
The Nassau County Police Department says 19-year-old Yenci Elizabeth Lopez has been charged with reckless assault of a child by a child daycare provider and two related charges stemming from a Jan. 5 incident.
Police say the accused was babysitting when she put a 2-year-old boy into scalding bath water for several minutes and then left the home, leaving the child unattended despite his screams.
The victim was transported to a local burn unit for treatment of second-degree burns over 20% of his body.
Lopez is said to be a long-term day-care provider for the family.
She is due to be arraigned on Monday in Hempstead.