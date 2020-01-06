Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Some Long Island Rail Road schedule changes start today at Penn Station.
They’re part of Amtrak’s critical track repairs.
- Track 14 will be out of service for construction.
- Four morning rush-hour trains into Penn Station and three evening trains out of the station will be diverted to either Atlantic Terminal or Jamaica.
- Another morning rush train and two evening trains will be combined after cancellations.
All of the changes are expected last until March 8.