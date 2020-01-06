CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Amtrak, commuter alert, Local TV, Long Island, Long Island Rail Road, New York, Penn Station


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Some Long Island Rail Road schedule changes start today at Penn Station.

They’re part of Amtrak’s critical track repairs.

  • Track 14 will be out of service for construction.
  • Four morning rush-hour trains into Penn Station and three evening trains out of the station will be diverted to either Atlantic Terminal or Jamaica.
  • Another morning rush train and two evening trains will be combined after cancellations.

All of the changes are expected last until March 8.

Click here for more details from the LIRR.

