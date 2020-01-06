NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There was trouble Monday morning on the 7 line subway.
Limited service resumed between Queens and Manhattan following a rough morning commute.
There is no 7 express service because of a signal problem near Grand Central-42 St.
We are also reducing 7 service departing from Queens in order to alleviate congestion.
Expect longer waits for trains and crowded platforms. pic.twitter.com/C9o9zT1bzf
— NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) January 6, 2020
Video shows a packed train and passengers still waiting on the platform.
This 7 train is about to leave Main St and go to your station. Nobody is getting on. It’s a mess. pic.twitter.com/ohdLl3FsXo
— Mike from Queens (@MGJohnson24) January 6, 2020
The MTA says signal problems disrupted rush hour service Monday morning.
“This morning’s citywide signal meltdown is an unacceptable reminder of how far Governor [Andrew] Cuomo still has to go to fix the subway. Once again this new year, New Yorkers look to our governor to put transit reliability at the top of his agenda,” the Riders Alliance said. “Congestion pricing is coming, the MTA has a plan to modernize signals, and the governor needs to make it all happen on time. To get the job done, he’ll need to keep a laser-like focus on the core infrastructure that matters most to New Yorkers.”
The Long Island Rail Road was cross-honoring Metrocards at Flushing-Main Street and at Penn Station in both directions.